DJ Khaled announces 'Khaled Khaled' album release date

DJ Khaled will be bringing his 12th self-titled album ‘Khaled Khaled’ this April 30. It will be via We the Best Music, Epic and Roc Nation.

Sharing the announcement news, Khaled wrote, "ALBUM 100% DONE! ITS TIME. I TOLD MY TEAM LET'S PUSH THE BUTTON! #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH!"

He also shared the promised cover art. He captioned it: "This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT. I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available?? I couldn’t post any pictures of this gift I had to sign an NDA."

The cover art features Khaled alongside his two sons: Asahd and Aalam.

Last July, DJ Khaled sent two top 10 singles to the Billboard Hot 100 with the help of Drake: ‘Popstar,’ which peaked at No. 3 on the chart, and ‘Greece,’ which reached No. 8.

‘Khaled Khaled’ will be the follow-up project to Father of Asahd, which was released in 2019 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

