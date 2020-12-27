Disney star David Henrie becomes a father for a second-time on Christmas

Henrie and Cahill got married in April 2017. They are also parents to almost-two-year-old daughter Pia.

'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill became parents to a baby boy, on Christmas.

Henrie took to social media on Saturday to share the good news. 'CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y'all... WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Emanuel Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz. " My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth,"
 

Henrie wrote alongside a series of photographs of the couple with the newborn. Henrie and Cahill got married in April 2017. They are also parents to almost-two-year-old daughter Pia.

