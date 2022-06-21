Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts as he dedicates his Vancouver concert to late Sidhu Moose Wala

Singer Diljit Dosanjh became an internet favourite as he dedicated his Vancouver concert to late singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. During his performance, he also paid tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

Several videos from the musical gala are doing rounds on social media. In the viral clips, Diljit is seen singing special tracks in the beloved memory of Sidhu. Moreover, 'This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers' text was seen in the background of the show.

Diljit`s heartfelt gesture left netizens emotional. "Thanks and respect for Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala and call for Unity of #Punjabi Community," a Twitterati wrote. "Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala by @diljitdosanjh mad respect you brother .. you stole the show," another one tweeted.

"Big respect for Diljit after tonight. Dedicated the concert to Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, and Sandeep Sandhu. Sold out Rogers Arena and brought the entire Punjabi culture under one roof. No one can do it like him. Man truly is the GOAT @diljitdosanjh," a social media user heaped praises on Diljit.

One of the best concerts I’ve ever attended! #DiljitDosanjh is an AMAZING performer and his voice is unreal! The show was absolute perfection!! Thank you @diljitdosanjh for such a memorable experience! 💃❤️ pic.twitter.com/xwGTUcgmnW — Aman Manhas-Singh (@mz_aman) June 20, 2022

Diljit Dosanjh has dedicated his mega show taking place today at Vancouver's huge and expensive "Rogers Arena" to three sons of Punjab.#diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/qsvlPEWgEv — kultaran Singh Padhiana (@KPadhiana) June 20, 2022

Diljit also shared a glimpse of his performance on Instagram and captioned the post as, "One love."

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's post here:

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was shot dead in Punjab in March this year by four assailants during a tournament.

Actor Deep Sidhu died in a car accident in February this year.