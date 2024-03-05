Did The Simpsons predict Glasgow Willy Wonka disaster? Here's the truth

The Simpsons, an American sitcom, has earned the stature of TV's Nostradamus for predicting real-world events decades before they occurred. The infamous Willy Wonka Experience that happened in Glasgow is being considered as one of The Simpsons' predictions by social media users.

Children who attended the Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow, Scotland, were promised " a day of pure imagination and wonder." However, they only got some lemonade and a few jelly beans. Some actors at the event tried to make the most of the strange script they received but ended up telling parents to ask for refunds.

As the terrible Willy Wonka-themed event went viral on social media, many X users shared screenshots from The Simpsons, saying that the two-decade-old animated show has once again predicted an unusual event. i cannot put in words how enchanted I am by the willy wonka fiasco in Glasgow. cops called, kids crying in terror, all in an abandoned warehouse. this is the organic esoteric horror we’ve been missing for ages. a pure lust for chaos no multimillion dollar business could recreate pic.twitter.com/HOHAcB7V4l — jen (@f0X_j3n) February 28, 2024 × The TV show has envisioned Donald Trump's presidency and the mass of Higgs Boson in the past. However, the reality is that the Willy Wonka experience cannot be added to the list of Simpsons predictions.

The viral X post includes snaps from multiple Simpsons episodes, rather than one cohesive idea. The post has 3.4 million views and 110k likes. The Simpsons did it again🫣🫢 pic.twitter.com/F1g8mBUAM5 — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 28, 2024 × Many of the images are from the season five episode Bart Inner's Child. In the episode, Homer, the protagonist of the show, dreams of opening his theme park called Homerland after scoring a hit with his backyard trampoline.

The lemonade stand image is from the season six episode Lemon of Troy. Furthermore, the most suggestive image, the smoking Oompa Loompa, is from the season 13 episode Sweets and Sour Marge aired in 2002.

The Simpsons might have every feature of the Willy Wonka disaster. But they are spread across different episodes. That's not how The Simpsons do it. They once included a quip about the Disney-Fox merger almost 20 years before it happened.

Nevertheless, the Glasgow Willy Wonka incident continues to be a viral hit on social media. Internet users had more fun than the attendees of the event.

However, over 6,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org asking to reopen the attraction. It reads, "This petition is our collective voice asking for what we want — to bring back this magical experience that touched so many lives."