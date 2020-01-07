Did 'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson just confirm a sequel to the hit murder-mystery?

For all those who love watching Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery ‘Knives Out’ that ultimately became a massive hit, there’s good news. After hitting the right note with the audience, the filmmaker is now considering a sequel to the hit film.

At pre-Golden Globes party this last weekend, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Rian Johnson on his thoughts on the sequel and the filmmaker was too quick to indulge us in the news of part 2 to the hit film ‘Knives Out’. The movie had ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig playing a detective with a Southern accent, Benoit Blanc. When asked for a part 2, Rian said he is already developing another case for Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc.

Ok I’m going to be very honest right now - I’ve had that thought — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 30, 2019 ×

The studio that bankrolled the film is yet to confirm though. Meanwhile, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake told The Hollywood Reporter that he is looking forward to reading the script. This could possibly hint at the film’s scripting being incomplete at the moment.

Rian Johnson's producing partner Ram Bergman also said, "Daniel (Craig) had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more." The Bond actor was even nominated for his role in the film in the best actor in a comedy/musical category.

‘Knives Out’ grossed almost $250 million at the global box office with the film still in theaters.