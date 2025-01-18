

Indian singer Darshan Raval gave a surprise to his millions of followers with the news of his wedding. On Saturday (Jan 18), the popular singer tied the knot with his best friend Dharal Surelia.

The duo got hitched in an intimate ceremony in presence of their close friends and family.

Darshan Raval ties the knot with Dharal Surelia

On Saturday, Darshan shared the good news with his millions of followers. Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer dropped a series of adorable photos of his better half.

Sharing the set of happy photos, the singer wrote, "My best friend forever."

One photo of the carousel showed Darshan sweetly kissing Dharal's hand, while the other pictures showed the couple posing sweetly together.

In the photos, the much-in-love couple is radiating with joy. The bride is dressed in a bright orange lehenga adorned with embroidery. She accesorised her look with heavy jewellery comprising a giant necklace, earrings, and a maang tikka. Darshan, on the other hand, wore an off-white shervani with embroidery.

Soon after Darshan shared the photos, congratulatory comments started pouring in.

One user commented, ''Congratulations cuties ♥️♥️♥️.''

Another user commented, ''congratulations to u both … so so happy for you.'

Over the years, Raval kept his personal life and relationship with Dharal away from the limelight.

Who is Dharal Surelia, Darshan Raval's wife?

Dharal Surelia is an architect, a designer, and an entrepreneur and colourist. As per her LinkedIn profile, Surelia has graduated from Babson College with a Masters of Science in Entrepreneurial Leadership and CEPT University with a Bachelors in Architecture.

She is also a founder of Butter Concepts, which is a multi-disciplinary design firm that focuses on architecture, interior design, and visual identity.