In a shocking turn of events, actor Arjun Kapoor was injured during the shoot of his upcoming movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi in Mumbai on Saturday (Jan 18)

As per the reports, the incident took place at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms in Mumbai, when the ceiling collapsed. Apart from Arjun, producer Jackky Bhagnani, director Mudassir Aziz, and several members of the cast and crew were also injured. Arjun has sustained injuries in his elbow and head.

The incident happened during filming of a dance sequence at the hotel. Fortunately, no one on the set suffered any serious injuries. As reported by ETimes, the incident occurred due to vibrations caused by the sound system. No official statement has been shared by the team of the movie yet.

Talking about the incident, Ashok Dubey from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) told ETimes, "The song was being shot at Imperial Palace in Royal Palms when the ceiling of the location collapsed, injuring Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, and Mudassar Aziz. Since the location has been there for a long time, the vibrations from the sound caused the set to tremble, leading to further portions falling off."

Recounting the incident, choreographer Vijay Ganguly said that ceiling came down around 6 pm when they were discussing a shot.

Raising safety concerns at old shooting locations, Ganguly said, “We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed. Luckily, it fell in parts, and we had a trough to protect us. Had the entire ceiling fallen on us, it could have been disastrous, but many people still got hurt. These old locations are often used for shoots, and as production companies, we are sure that the safety measures are checked. However, many times, the safety of the location isn’t properly verified before it’s offered for shooting.''

Set to release on Feb 21, Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Bhagnani.