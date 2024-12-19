New Delhi, India

Wicked actor Cynthia Erivo and filmmaker James Mangold are set to be honoured at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Sundance Institute, which organises the film gala every year, said in a statement that Erivo will be bestowed with the Visionary Award for her "uncompromising work and notable contributions to the entertainment industry".

Erivo served as a jury member for the festival's 2021 edition and returned in 2023, as both an actor and producer of the film Drift.

She is currently receiving praise for her performance as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, in Wicked, adapted from the hit Broadway musical of the same name, which was based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire.

Erivo, also known for movies like Widows and Harriet, said receiving honour has filled her with immense gratitude.

“Sundance has always been a sanctuary for bold voices and transformative narratives, and to be a part of and recognized by this incredible community is deeply meaningful. Storytelling is the foundation of my work, and it's a privilege to celebrate this art form alongside so many extraordinary creators.

"This recognition inspires me to continue championing bold, diverse stories that connect, challenge, and uplift us all," she said.

Mangold, the director of critically-acclaimed movies Girl, Interrupted, Walk the Line, Logan and Ford v Ferrari, will be felicitated with the the Trailblazer Award in recognition of his unwavering dedication and notable contributions to the field of cinema.

“Sundance has been many things in my life; a faraway dream on a mountain, a laboratory at which I developed the script for 'Cop Land,' a Festival at which I debuted 'Heavy', my first feature, and later, a place I have proudly mentored talented young filmmakers.

"I am floored and flattered that Sundance thought my body of work was worthy of this honour,” Mangold said.

The Sundance Film Festival will be held from January 23 to February 2, 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

