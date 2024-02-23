Crew first look: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon are here to slay!

The first look of one of the most-anticipated projects, Crew, is out! Starring Bollywood diva's Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the movie is going to take the glamour quotient a notch higher for sure. On Friday (February 23), the makers shared the first look at Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti from the movie.

The trio is donning the red air hostess uniform, and looking at their clever looks in the poster, one sure thing is that they are going to be the three badass flight attendants for sure.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, ''Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the #Crew! ✈️.''

This is the first time when the three acting powerhouses Kareena, Tabu and Kriti are working together. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who have previously backed several female-centric projects. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) × Earlier this month, the first teaser for the movie was dropped, revealing that the movie will revolve around three flight attendants. The teaser gave a glimpse of the three leading ladies, Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu, as air hostesses as they walked to the airport in their uniforms.

More details about the plot have not been revealed. However, several stars will be making a special appearance in the film, like Kapil Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others.

All India Rank review: Varun Grover narrates a familiar story wrapped in 90s nostalgia



The filming of the movie began in February 2023, and the film was shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.