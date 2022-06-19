Costumes, props of Lady Gaga & other 'House of Gucci' cast members to be auctioned off

Imagine having your favourite costume or prop from your favourite series or film in your closet? Is it not every fan's dream? Well, some can turn this dream into reality. Now, you can own the outfits worn and props used by Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'.

As per the latest reports, now you can own costumes worn by the stars of the 2021 film through VIP Fan Auctions' House of Gucci featured event.

The house auctions licensed memorabilia to bettors so that they can add precious pieces to their collections. They also help raise funds for charities and social causes as well.

The auction site opened up the House of Gucci event on June 16. It will end on June 30. It offers fans over three hundred props and costumes from the set of Universal Pictures' crime drama.

The auction includes items such as a pair of white sneakers worn by Pacino in a game of racquet ball, a box of cigarettes and lipstick used by Gaga, and a pair of glasses worn by Driver when he meets with designer Tom Ford, played by Reeve Carney.

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons among others.

The Oscar-nominated film chronicles the events leading up to the trial of Reggiani for the suspected murder of her husband and owner of the popular brand.

It was shot entirely in Italy and is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed.

