Controversial docuseries Depp v. Heard tops Netflix's Top 10 list, scores 16mn views

Despite poor reviews, Netflix's latest docuseries Depp v. Heard delving into the high-profile defamation case involving Johnny Depp and his former wife, Amber Heard, has stormed its way to the top of the English-Language TV chart. The series, which captures the real-world courtroom drama and the public's insatiable fascination with celebrity scandals, claimed the No. 1 spot during the week of August 14-20. The docuseries garnered a staggering 16.2 million total views. In films, Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 2 secured its position on the Most Popular list at 10. The film racked up an impressive 129.3 million views within its initial 66 days of release. Not bad for a movie that released in June.

This achievement also marked a historic milestone as the first film franchise to boast two films on the Most Popular list simultaneously.

Depp v. Heard review

As mentioned above, Depp v. Heard might have tapped into the guilty pleasure of many around the world who want to find out every dirty detail about celebrities, but the docuseries did not impress critics. At all. On review aggregation site, it scored 38 per cent, indicating that most critics were not impressed.

WION's own review read, "A case like Depp v Heard, in particular, had the potential to serve as a compelling exploration of the intricate landscapes of the human psyche. Delving into the depths of Depp and Heard's tumultuous relationship could have unveiled the complexities of human emotions, vulnerabilities, and the dark corners of interpersonal dynamics. By examining the psychological underpinnings that often drive individuals to engage in toxic behaviour or endure it, the series could have provided a mirror for viewers to reflect on their own relationships and perceptions.

Depp v Heard exemplifies a missed opportunity to create a piece of media that would have gone beyond the surface. The case was absolutely ripe for it. But instead, we got the cotton candy version, all sweet and fluffy with little nutritional value."

