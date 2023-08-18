Depp v Heard review: All shlock and no substance

Documentaries, in their best form, have the noble aim of illuminating complex matters in a nuanced way, allowing audiences to immerse themselves profoundly in subjects that often escape the grasp of conventional news reporting. These works, whether in the form of films or series, function as a vital connection between the general public and the realities that shape our world. They provide a unique opportunity to venture beyond the surface-level narratives commonly presented in the media, urging us to question our assumptions and enhancing our comprehension of a wide array of subjects. However, the Netflix documentary series Depp v Heard, the topic of this piece, places sensationalism on a pedestal while overlooking the core essence that lends documentaries their impact.

Depp v Heard is, in effect, shlock

With Depp v Heard, the intention to inform, which should be the first priority of a documentary, takes a backseat as the narrator appears more focussed on exploiting the prurient curiosity surrounding celebrity scandal. Director Emma Cooper (known for 2022's The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes) does not even pretend to offer anything other than tabloidism. By telling us about things like Johnny Depp's initial reaction to Amber Heard or the alteration of a tattoo, the series risks downplaying the gravity of the allegations that fuelled the trial.

I should make it VERY clear that I had absolutely no intention of having my recollection revived about the incident involving faeces on the bed. (Deposited either by Heard or their pet dog; it isn't clear yet, and I am certain I don't want to know. But it was a topic that was dissected in exasperating depth during the trial). I mean, who wakes up in the morning thinking, "You know what I need? A deep dive into whether that turd on the bed was doggie's doing or a quirky roommate prank." This isn't Sherlock Holmes meets Martha Stewart — it's more like Sherlock Holmes meets a tabloid writer who just discovered they have got a thing for celebrity excreta.

Depp v Heard wastes its immense potential

Depp v Heard seems to exacerbate the very problem it should be addressing: the distortion of truth in the age of social media. By vaguely acknowledging the influence of biases and context in shaping perceptions, the documentary did venture dangerously close to interesting territory at one point. However, its execution leaned towards perpetuating this distortion rather than challenging it. The almost exclusive emphasis on the bizarre undoes any chance to engage in meaningful discourse about how distorted narratives can be perpetuated in the digital age.

It should have been diving into the complexities of the human condition, societal pressures, and the big questions that keep us up at night — not debating the artistic merit of a pet's digestive habits.

A case like Depp v Heard, in particular, had the potential to serve as a compelling exploration of the intricate landscapes of the human psyche. Delving into the depths of Depp and Heard's tumultuous relationship could have unveiled the complexities of human emotions, vulnerabilities, and the dark corners of interpersonal dynamics. By examining the psychological underpinnings that often drive individuals to engage in toxic behaviour or endure it, the series could have provided a mirror for viewers to reflect on their own relationships and perceptions.

The legal proceedings, which were unwisely televised, could have been used to analyse the patterns of manipulation, control, and power struggles that can exist in even the most seemingly glamorous lives. This case could have offered insights into the psychological scars left by abuse, both visible and hidden, and shed light on the mechanisms that perpetuate cycles of mistreatment.

Depp v Heard is ultimately a missed opportunity

Depp v Heard exemplifies a missed opportunity to create a piece of media that would have gone beyond the surface. The case was absolutely ripe for it. But instead, we got the cotton candy version, all sweet and fluffy with little nutritional value.

