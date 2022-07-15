Constance Wu attempted suicide in 2019 after 'Fresh Off the Boat' tweet backlash

After taking a break of nearly three years, actress Constance Wu, who is popular for her role in 'Crazy Rich Asians', has returned to Twitter to announce her new book titled 'Making a Scene'. In her tweets, she also revealed that she attempted suicide after she faced online backlash in 2019 over her tweets on the ABC sitcom 'Fresh Off the Boat'.

Sharing a screengrab of a long note, the actress revealed that she was afraid of returning to social media platforms because she almost lost her life because of it. “3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe,” Wu wrote in her statement.

“I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me. Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER," she added.

The actress revealed that the scary moment made her reassess a lot of things in her life. She decided to put her career aside for a while and focus on her mental health. "Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out. I’ll admit it hurt a lot, but it also made me realize how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time,” she wrote.

Speaking of her new book, she shared that she wrote it to reach out and help people talk about the uncomfortable stuff in order to understand it, reckon it and open pathways to healing.

At the end of her statement, Wu wrote, “After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit). And even though I’m scared, I’ve decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs.”

Back in 2019, Wu wrote some harsh tweets about her ABC sitcom 'Fresh Off the Boat' getting renewed for another season. At the time, Wu had shared that she is upset right and is literally crying over the news of her sitcom's renewal for another season.

