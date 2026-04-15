/Comedian Anudeep Katikala detained in Prayagraj by Andhra Police for jokes on Pawan Kalyan; full controversy explained

Stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala was picked up by Andhra Police on April 14 from Prayagraj over his jokes on Niharika Konidela, Ram Charan, and other Tollywood celebrities. Anudeep had made jokes about popular Tollywood celebrities during his recent set, which had led to severe criticism online. Despite posting an apology video a few days back, Kakinada police picked up the comedian in Prayagraj and detained him. The police acted on an FIR filed against the comedian by a Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party member.

Anudeep Katikala detained by the AP police in Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, Anudeep was detained by the AP police around 7 PM on April 14. An FIR was registered against him at the Kakinada I Town police station at 1.15 PM on April 11. The complaint was filed by 51-year-old Bade Venkata Krishna, who stated in the complaint that he served as a JSP worker since 2014 and was the Joint Secretary of the East Godavari District JSP since 2022.

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In his complaint, Krishna alleged that Anudeep targeted Pawan and his family members, damaging their reputation with sarcasm and vulgar language, and spreading false information to disrupt peace and incite enmity.

According to reports, Anudeep faces charges under Sections 356(2), 353(2), 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and Section 67 of the IT Act.

What did Anudeep say that stirred controversy?

Andeep Katikala is the founder of Hyderabad-based Silly South Comedy Club. The IIT Bombay graduate recently performed a set about Tollywood. The performance had referenced members of Pawan Kalyan’s family, including his elder brother, actor Chiranjeevi.

“One thing I learnt from Pawan Kalyan is how to divorce your wife. All men should learn it,” he joked in a viral video, referencing the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor’s three marriages. He suggested that Pawan’s divorced niece, Niharika Konidela, could take his advice as the actor-politician had gotten divorced twice and was ‘experienced’.

Anudeep also joked about Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan and called him a ‘feminist’ as his wife, Upasana Konidela, was supposedly wealthier than him. He once also used a Telugu expletive to describe men who earn less than their wives.

The stand-up comedian reportedly had also cracked jokes on Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others in his sets, apart from making fun of their fans’ behaviour.

Apology video following backlash

As clips from the set went viral, fans slammed the comedian on social media and demanded an apology from him. JSP leaders also began threatening legal action. Following backlash, Anudeep posted a video on his YouTube, in which he said, “I apologise for any feelings hurt. This was never my intention. The whole intention of the video was to question toxic fan culture, and we have seen proof of that this weekend. The way they attacked my friends mercilessly wasn’t okay, and I wasn’t there in Hyderabad. If not, I would’ve faced you guys. It was not my intention to cause anyone harm. I hope we can move past this. I apologise to the individuals mentioned in the video.”

Stand-up comedians stand in support of Anudeep

Several stand-up comedians have come out in support of Anudeep, post his detention. The Silly South Comedy Club has re-shared numerous videos and posts of other comedians who have spoken in Anudeep’s support.

Vivek Muralidharan sarcastically says, “Anudeep was in Prayagraj with his family for family business, and Kakinada police went all the way to Prayagraj, and they have arrested him for making jokes about Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Jai Hind!” Nishant Suri also posted in Anudeep’s support.