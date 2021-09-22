Coldplay shares audio teaser of their first song with BTS two days before its official release

Two days before its official release, British band Coldplay has dropped an audio teaser of the new song 'My Universe' for which they have collaborated with K-pop boyband BTS.



This is the first collaboration between the two popular bands and hence the expectations are huge.

Coldplay shared the high-anticipated audio teaser and gave a sneak-peek to the lyrics with the peppy track and tweeted, “And they said that we can't be together…" #MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // Out Friday //https://coldplay.lnk.to/MyUniverse // // @BTS_twt"

The song is set to release on September 24. The release will be accompanied by the Epiphany edition (CD single), followed by the release of Coldplay's new album 'Music of the Spheres' in October.



Earlier this month, BTS and Coldplay confirmed their collaboration after months of speculation about them joining hands for a new single.

Both the groups made their announcements on social media. "#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th //" wrote Coldplay on Instagram.



BTS’s label Big Hit had also shared the news on their official Twitter handle and wrote "#Coldplay X BTS - My Universe."

