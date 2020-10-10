Classic Hollywood couple Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz’s great-granddaughter dies at 31

Hollywood classic couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Sr's only great-granddaughter Desiree S. Anzalone died after 4 year battle with stage 4 breast cancer. She was 31.



The family confirmed the news to an agency. Desiree died on September 27 at Smilow Cancer Center in Connecticut, just weeks after her 31st birthday.



''Desiree died peacefully and that watching her slip away was just, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. No mother should have to watch that.'' her mother said.

''She was so special. All our children are special, but this little girl was something else, ''she adds. ''We were [best friends]. We are still,'' Julia added. ''She was so beautiful, just so so beautiful inside and out. She reminded me a lot of my grandmother''.



Desiree used to share great-grandmother Lucille's photos on her Instagram as a tribute. "Celebrating the life of a legend and MY life’s most profound curiosity. Your energy emulates, still. I would have loved to meet a part of me in you." She had captioned one of the posts.



She was the granddaughter of actor Desi Arnaz Jr. and the daughter of Julia Arnaz and Mario Anzalone. Ball and Arnaz Sr. were married from 1940 until 1960.