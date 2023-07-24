Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer running full house in Kashmir's lone multiplex

Kashmir Valley saw the revival of cinema after three decades and who would have thought that a Hollywood film in Srinagar’s lone multiplex would be running houseful shows? Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been running houseful shows since the day of its release in Srinagar’s only multiplex.

According to the Inox Multiplex theatre of Srinagar, Oppenheimer is running back-to-back houseful shows making it the first Hollywood film to receive such a response in the Valley. Earlier it was Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan that saw a massive response from the public in the valley.

“It’s the first Hollywood movie that has got so much response from the public. We had not thought that there would be such a rush for a Hollywood film in the valley. It has definitely surpassed our expectations. It is still going strong even after the houseful weekends,” said Vikas Dhar, Owner, of Inox Srinagar.

Hundreds of people have seen the movie since the release of the film. Srinagar's lone multiplex is running four shows of the movie every single day and most of them are running houseful. According to the theatre, the tickets for Oppenheimer were sold even before the release of the film.

Movie-watching in a theatre is a first for many in Kashmir

These enthusiastic movie-watchers are not just from Srinagar but coming all the way to the city from far-flung districts of the Kashmir region. Interestingly, this is the first time for the younger generation of the Valley as they have never seen a theatre in their lives. Kashmir had dozens of cinema halls till early 1990, but with the start of the insurgency, all the cinema halls in the Valley were shut down.

“I am a big fan of Christopher Nolan movies and since we do have one multiplex in the valley, I had pre-booked tickets for the movie. I took all my friends along to see it. And I must say I loved watching Oppenheimer in Srinagar,” said Mohsin Ahmad, a student from Srinagar.

The multiplex located in Srinagar's Shivpora area has three screens and a total seating capacity of around 520 people. It's the second time after the reopening of the cinema in Valley, that housefull boards have propped up outside the multiplex.

Crazy buzz for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after Pathaan success

The owners at the multiplex are expecting a huge response for the upcoming Karan Johar movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "We are getting a huge advance booking for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are hoping to break all the previous records of collections with this movie,” said Vikas Dhar, qwner, of Inox Srinagar.

