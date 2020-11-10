Chrissy Teigen shares daughter Luna's reaction to her late son Jack's ashes

Chrissy Teigen and John Legen recently lost their third child and the couple have been in mourning since then. Teigen suffered pregnancy complications in September and in an emotional post on Instagram informed her fans that they lost their unborn child- who they had lovingly named Jack.



Now, Teigen has shared clips of her daughter Luna paying her respect to Jack's ashes. The model posted two videos on Instagram. In the clips, Luna put a teddy bear around Jack`s ashes.

The model then added in the video, "The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favourite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate`s Booty."

Alongside the video, she wrote, "I'm just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot."

Earlier, the couple had shared the tragic news of their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we`ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn`t enough," Teigen posted on Instagram along with black-and-white photos of the couple at the hospital.

"We never decide on our babies` names until the last possible moment after they`re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever." "To our Jack -- I`m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn`t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Teigen wrote.