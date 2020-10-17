Chrissy Teigen on pregnancy loss: 'We are quiet but we are okay'

Chrissy Teigen made her first Instagram post since suffering a pregnancy loss late last month. Chrissy responded to husband John Legend's heartfelt tribute at Billboard awards and told her fans she's doing "okay".



Sharing the screengrab of John's recent tweets dedicated to her, Chrissy wrote, ''We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much,'' Chrissy wrote.

Earlier in the week, the 41-year-old singer crooned an emotional tribute at the Billboards awards, while playing the piano.



The singer also penned an emotional note by sharing his award performance on his Twitter handle, ''This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together''. The note read.

I'm sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she's ready. But just know we're grateful and we're sending love to all of you and your families.

''Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility'' the note reads.

More than anything, we've heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It's a club no one wants to be a part of, but it's comforting to know we're not alone.

"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," Legend wrote. "We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient."



"Our love will remain," he said. "We will never break." Legend wrote.

On September 30, Teigen shared the tragic news on her Instagram account by sharing a series of black and white photos of the couple with their lost son, grieving in the hospital.



The couple, who share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, announced they were expecting baby number 3 in August.