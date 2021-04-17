Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter three weeks after quitting

Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter!



The cookbook author is back on the micro-blogging site just three weeks after announcing that she is quitting social media.



Saying that it feels 'terrible' to keep silent, she tweeted, ''turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol ''.

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021 ×

She added, “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles https://t.co/bohbiIkGi4 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021 ×

The model was also quick to react to the questions by her fans. By responding to one asking her about how she was doing during her self-imposed hiatus. To which Teigen amusingly added, '' I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles''.



On March 24, Teigen made the announcement about quitting social media by stating that the platform no longer serves her 'positively'. “Hey, For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it's time for me to say goodbye,” she tweeted.

I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles https://t.co/bohbiIkGi4 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021 ×

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well tweeters,” she explained.



Teigen has been an active social media user for years and is known to be vocal about her views.