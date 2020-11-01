Chrissy Teigen gets tattoo in honor of her late son Jack

Chrissy Teigen is honouring her boy.

The cookbook author got her late son Jack's name tattooed on her wrist.



On Saturday, The 34-year-old took to her Twitter to reveal that she got her son's name tattooed on her wrist. Chrissy recently returned to social media after her big loss.

The 34-year-old already inked the names of her husband John Legend and their children Luna, four, and Miles, two.

On September 30, Teigen shared the tragic news on her Instagram account by sharing a series of black and white photos of the couple with their lost son, grieving in the hospital. In her Instagram post at the time, Teigen had revealed that they had decided to name the baby Jack.



In August this year, the couple had announced they were expecting their third child together.