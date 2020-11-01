Chrissy Teigen gets tattoo in honor of her late son Jack

Forbes No. 3 - Chrissy Teigen Photograph:( Twitter )
In August this year, the couple had announced they were expecting their third child together.
Chrissy Teigen is honouring her boy.
The cookbook author got her late son Jack's name tattooed on her wrist.
On Saturday, The 34-year-old took to her Twitter to reveal that she got her son's name tattooed on her wrist. Chrissy recently returned to social media after her big loss.
November 1, 2020
The 34-year-old already inked the names of her husband John Legend and their children Luna, four, and Miles, two.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
On September 30, Teigen shared the tragic news on her Instagram account by sharing a series of black and white photos of the couple with their lost son, grieving in the hospital. In her Instagram post at the time, Teigen had revealed that they had decided to name the baby Jack.
