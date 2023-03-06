Chris Rock mocks Meghan Markle's royal racism claims: "Sometimes it's just some in-laws' sh**"

Chris Rock was his usual self during his Netflix special Selective Outrage as he took a dig at Will Smith and the Oscars drama. He also made jokes about the British royal family and mostly about Meghan Markle’s equation with the royals. He claimed that most of the stuff that Meghan Markle revealed during her interviews wasn’t really racism but just “in-laws sh**”.

Chris called the royal family “the OGs of racism" and "Sugarhill Gang of racism" during the Saturday night special. He added that the family "invested in slavery like it was Shark Tank."

"Sometimes it's just some in-laws' sh**. Because she's complaining, I'm like, 'What the f*** is she talking about? 'They're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be...' I'm like, 'That's not racist,' cause' even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon' be. S***. We check behind the ears,” Chris joked.

He opened the segment on Meghan Markle by saying that "everyone is trying to be the victim, including people who know g**damn well they're not victims." Then he mentioned Meghan’s name and added, she “seems like a nice lady, just complaining.”

"Like, didn't she hit the light-skinned lottery," Rock asked. "And she's still going off complaining?"

Chris Rock then addressed the audience and said that he understood her dilemma because it’s about a "Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws. Oh, it's hard. It's so hard, it's very hard — but it ain't as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her Black in-laws. Now, that s*** is really hard. If you are Black, and you wanna be accepted by your white in-laws, then you need to marry a Kardashian because they accept everybody. Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty."

Chris Rock’s comedy special comes two years after Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry went public with their claims and accusations against the royal family on Oprah Winfrey’s chat show. The couple revealed shocking claims that the family wanted to know “how dark” their baby would be or their difference of opinion in the way of life.

Chris Rock mocked Meghan on her statement that she didn’t know anything about them before marrying into the family. Rock argued that Meghan was "acting all dumb like she didn't know nothing. Going on Oprah, 'I didn't know, I had no idea how racist they were.' It's the royal family! You didn't Google those motherf*****s? What the f*** is she talking about, she didn't know?"

“It's the royal family, they're the original racists. They invented colonialism. They're the OGs of racism. They're the Sugarhill Gang of racism. Like, 'a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie to the hip hip hop-a don't stop — the racism,” he added.

The comedian also addressed his showdown with Will Smith – who slapped him while he was presenting at the Oscars. Chris said that he is not a “victim, baby and you will never see me on Oprah or Gayle, crying. You will never see it. Never gonna happen." He joked that he got "smacked by Suge Smith."