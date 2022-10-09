Chris Pratt's voice as Mario in ‘Super Mario Bros’ movie teaser triggers meme fest

Chris Pratt and his Super Mario voice have become the talk of the town. Earlier this week, the first trailer of the most anticipated film based on the famous video game character was released, and netizens are not very impressed with Pratt's voice.



Pratt casting as the lead character in the film has been a point of discussion from the day it was officially confirmed last year, with many fans questioning whether Pratt will be able to voice Marios' in his Italian accent on not. Now, as the trailer is out, as it was anticipated, fans are not very much impressed with Pratt's voice, despite the fact that the trailer majorly focuses on the antagonist and Mario hardly speaks two lines, still, Netizens were quick to share their opinion.

The trailer opens up with the main antagonist of the film Bowser, and his fiery army taking over the ice kingdom. "Mario, star power-up. I finally found it. Now, who's gonna stop me?" Bowser says in the trailer. In the last of the trailer, everyone's favourite Italiana plumber pops out through a green pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom full of beautiful red mushrooms.



After his landing, "What is this place?" Mario says.

Man... it really is just Mario's voice that put's me off from seeing the Mario movie. That's impressively bad.



Man... it really is just Mario's voice that put's me off from seeing the Mario movie. That's impressively bad.

Everything else looked really good! #SuperMarioBrosMovie #ChrisPratt

Reacting to the trailer, one user wrote, “I'll be honest, my only real problem was Chris Pratt just uses his speaking voice.”

Another wrote, ''All this speculation about how Chris Pratt is gonna do Mario's voice and it turns out, it’s just Chris Pratt’s normal voice''

All this speculation about how Chris Pratt is gonna do Marios voice and it turns out, it's just Chris Pratt's normal voice

The third one wrote, “Chris Pratt as Mario is a prime example of why you should hire voice actors for voice acting roles because what the hell is this.”

The face you make when you hear #ChrisPratt fuck up The Super Mario Bros movie

biden after hearing the mario voice

Films cast include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

