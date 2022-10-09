Justin Bieber will 'cut all ties' with Kanye West over his harsh comments on Hailey

Justin Bieber and Kanye West are no longer best pals.



The news of Bieber ending his decade-long friendship with West comes after the 'Donda' singer lashed out at Bieber's wife, Hailey. West has been hitting back at every single person who has shared their opinion on his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt or has subsequently taken Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's side. However, Hailey has not directly criticised West, but she has expressed her support for Gabriella in the midst of the Paris Fashion Week controversy.

Soon after Hailey sent her love to the Vogue editor, the rapper, who goes by the name "Ye" quickly fired back at the supermodel.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the rapper asked Justin, "Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know."

In the next post, he accused Hailey of getting a nose job and wrote "nose job Hailey Baldloose''. The rapper went too far when he interjected rumoured Haily and Drake dating news.

Sharing a screenshot of an old article about Haily and Drake's dating, he wrote, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose [sic] to be my friend right."

A source has told TMZ, that ''Kanye crossed the line, especially because Hailey never attacked him in her defence of Gabriella ... she only said supportive things about her friend after Kanye publicly ripped into her.''

Justin and his wife Hailey have always been supportive of Kanye, especially in 2020 when he was going through a tough time in her life after he lashed out at her ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner during his presidential speech. The couple also visited him when he was staying at a Wyoming ranch. However, the source told the publication that ''Justin has always been super supportive and sensitive to Kanye's issues, but this time, he's gotta distance himself and stand up for his wife.''