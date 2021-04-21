Chris Evans, Ellen DeGeneres, Cher and others react to Derek Chauvin's verdict

As the court declared former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was guilty for May 2020 death of George Floyd, several celebrities took to social media to welcome the court's verdict.



Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.



Celebrities like Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Alyssa Milano and others expressed their opinion post the verdict.



"THANK GOD," Cher tweeted. "OH HAPPY DAY."

THANK GOD🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏾

OH HAPPY DAY — Cher (@cher) April 20, 2021 ×

"Justice," tweeted Ellen DeGeneres.

"FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES," actress Alyssa Milano said. "Rest In Peace, George Floyd. You have changed the world."

FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES.



Rest In Peace, George Floyd. You have changed the world. #verdict — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 20, 2021 ×

"Guilty on all counts!!!!!" said Padma Lakshmi. She later shared a photo of Chauvin being escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs and wrote alongside it, "Guilty."

Guilty on all counts!!!!! — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 20, 2021 ×

"Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends," Chris Evans wrote.

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021 ×

"Thank you God! Thank you jurors," she tweeted. "Thank you witnesses for the prosecution. Love to the Floyd family," tweeted Patricia Arquette.

Thank you God! Thank you jurors. Thank you witnesses for the prosecution. Love to the Floyd family. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 20, 2021 ×

Whoopi Goldberg wrote, "Guilty Guilty Guilty... No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible... Derek Chauvin."

Guilty Guilty Guilty... No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible... Derek Chauvin — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) April 20, 2021 ×

"A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd," said Kerry Washington.

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021 ×

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison on the most serious charge -- second-degree murder. Sentencing will be at a later date.

The 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis police force was seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes as he lay face down and handcuffed on the ground saying repeatedly "I can't breathe."

The 46-year-old Floyd's death during his May 25, 2020 arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.