Chris Evans accidentally posts nude photo on his Instagram, netizens respond

Chris Evans should always check twice before posting anything on social media. The Marvel hero accidentally on Saturday shared a video on Instagram stories that featured not just him but some of his private part as well. The video quickly became a topic of discussion for netizens.



The 39-year-old actor shared a short video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up, but at the end of the video, the camera somehow rolled down and featured a close-up photo of his penis.



Evans quickly deleted the story, although by then, the video caught thousands of eyeballs.



Evan's co-star Mark Ruffalo quickly responded to the video, ''Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,'' he tweeted.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020 ×

Netizens were quick to talk about the accident and that led Chris to become a Twitter top trend.



Check out some of the reactions here.

the marvel cast watching chris evans’ instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/UpmFDXOzkb — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020 ×

me finding out why chris evans is trending pic.twitter.com/5pE6xw26lc — Gabe 🏳️‍🌈 🌿 (@gabedoesart) September 12, 2020 ×

Just swapped my Avengers game character to Captain America. Someone’s gotta guard that p—[signal drops out] — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) September 12, 2020 ×