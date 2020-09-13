Chris Evans accidentally posts nude photo on his Instagram, netizens respond

Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers series. Photograph:( Twitter )
Chris Evans shared a short video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up
Chris Evans should always check twice before posting anything on social media. The Marvel hero accidentally on Saturday shared a video on Instagram stories that featured not just him but some of his private part as well. The video quickly became a topic of discussion for netizens.
The 39-year-old actor shared a short video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up, but at the end of the video, the camera somehow rolled down and featured a close-up photo of his penis.
Evans quickly deleted the story, although by then, the video caught thousands of eyeballs.
Evan's co-star Mark Ruffalo quickly responded to the video, ''Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,'' he tweeted.
.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020
Netizens were quick to talk about the accident and that led Chris to become a Twitter top trend.
Check out some of the reactions here.
the marvel cast watching chris evans’ instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/UpmFDXOzkb— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020
me finding out why chris evans is trending pic.twitter.com/5pE6xw26lc— Gabe 🏳️🌈 🌿 (@gabedoesart) September 12, 2020
Just swapped my Avengers game character to Captain America. Someone’s gotta guard that p—[signal drops out]— alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) September 12, 2020
Chris Evans’ publicist opening her phone pic.twitter.com/gcTWCE4fOv— 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) September 12, 2020