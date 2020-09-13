Chris Evans accidentally posts nude photo on his Instagram, netizens respond

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 13, 2020, 11.33 AM(IST)

Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers series. Photograph:( Twitter )

Chris Evans shared a short video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up

Chris Evans should always check twice before posting anything on social media. The Marvel hero accidentally on Saturday shared a video on Instagram stories that featured not just him but some of his private part as well. The video quickly became a topic of discussion for netizens. 

The 39-year-old actor shared a short video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up, but at the end of the video, the camera somehow rolled down and featured a close-up photo of his penis.

Evans quickly deleted the story, although by then, the video caught thousands of eyeballs. 

Evan's co-star Mark Ruffalo quickly responded to the video, ''Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,'' he tweeted.

Netizens were quick to talk about the accident and that led Chris to become a Twitter top trend. 

Check out some of the reactions here. 

