Chiranjeevi gives Aamir Khan a tight hug after watching 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan's most awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to hit the screens next month, and before the release, Khan is busy promoting the movie. Aamir, who is also known as Mr perfectionist hosted a special screening for his friends in the South industry at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad, India.



The screening was attended by his film's co-star Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna, 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli, and Sukumar.

Sharing a video on his Instagram account, titled 'A sneak peek of Laal Singh Chaddha special preview', Chiranjeevi wrote, ''Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, a few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha.''

''Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm gesture!''



''Most of all, what a Gem of a film you have made!! 🙏 Such a wonderful emotional journey!!,'' he wrote on his Insta.

The video shows Aamir chatting with other south stars before they went to the screening room where all watched the film which is official

Hindi remake of Tom Hanks highly acclaimed drama 'Forest Gump'.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is scheduled to release on August 11 this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are playing important roles in the film.