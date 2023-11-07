CFDA Fashion Awards 2023! Vera Wang, Serena Williams and other winners of the night

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) recently lit up the fashion world with the glitzy and glamorous 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion. This prestigious event is an annual celebration of self-expression and an ode to the forces that drive the fashion industry. The night was nothing short of a star-studded gala, where creativity and American fashion took centre stage.

CFDA Chairman Thom Browne opened the CFDA Fashion Awards, which drew a crowd of fashion enthusiasts from all walks of life, with a memorable speech. The event unfolded as a grand celebration of style and innovation, offering a platform for the industry to unite and applaud those who have contributed significantly to the world of fashion.

Leading the evening with grace and charm was none other than the Academy Award-winning actress, Anne Hathaway. Not only did she steer the ship as the host of the event, but she also had the honour of presenting the coveted American Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

Here's the full list of winners!

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Willy Chavarria

American Accessory Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Rachel Scott for Diotima

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein for Khaite

Fashion Icon: Serena Williams

Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion: Goop

Board of Director's Tribute: Vera Wang

Founder's Award: Domenico De Sole, in honour of Eleanor Lambert

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Maria Cornejo

Media Award: Alina Cho, in honour of Eugenia Sheppard

Environmental Sustainability Award: Mara Hoffman