LIVE TV
ugc_banner

CFDA Fashion Awards 2023! Vera Wang, Serena Williams and other winners of the night

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Full list of CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 winners! Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

On Monday night, the American fashion industry gathered at the American Museum of Natural History to commemorate the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, an event dedicated to acknowledging the exceptional creative forces shaping the fashion world today.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) recently lit up the fashion world with the glitzy and glamorous 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion. This prestigious event is an annual celebration of self-expression and an ode to the forces that drive the fashion industry. The night was nothing short of a star-studded gala, where creativity and American fashion took centre stage.

CFDA Chairman Thom Browne opened the CFDA Fashion Awards, which drew a crowd of fashion enthusiasts from all walks of life, with a memorable speech. The event unfolded as a grand celebration of style and innovation, offering a platform for the industry to unite and applaud those who have contributed significantly to the world of fashion.

Leading the evening with grace and charm was none other than the Academy Award-winning actress, Anne Hathaway. Not only did she steer the ship as the host of the event, but she also had the honour of presenting the coveted American Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

trending now

Here's the full list of winners!

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Willy Chavarria

American Accessory Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Rachel Scott for Diotima

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein for Khaite

Fashion Icon: Serena Williams

Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion: Goop

Board of Director's Tribute: Vera Wang

Founder's Award: Domenico De Sole, in honour of Eleanor Lambert

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Maria Cornejo

Media Award: Alina Cho, in honour of Eugenia Sheppard

Environmental Sustainability Award: Mara Hoffman

International Designer of the Year: Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson and Loewe

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

Former child star Evan Ellingson, known for CSI: Miami, passes away at 35

WATCH | The Marvels final trailer teases a multiverse-hopping story, and a cure for superhero fatigue

Barbra Streisand says Charlie Chaplin's son was 'cruel' to her. Here's why

Topics