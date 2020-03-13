New Mexico woman claims to be Beyonce after being booked for car stealing

A woman who looks nothing like pop star Beyonce, introduced herself as the singer to the police in New Mexico when she was arrested for stealing a car.



A police officer spotted Surena Henry,48, in a stolen car and tried to stop her and when the officers confronted her and asked her name, she refused to tell her real name and claimed to be pop star Beyonce.

Henry told the officer she found the keys in the vehicle and decided to take it for a joy ride. She also told the police that she didn’t stop driving when she saw the emergency lights because she didn’t feel like it. Later she decided to park the vehicle in front of her home.



She was later identified by her fingerprints and was booked on charges of stealing the car. Henry already has many warrants out for different unrelated charges.