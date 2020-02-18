Guess how much does Priyanka Chopra's Dracula-print shirt dress cost?

Priyanka Chopra's sense of fashion is widely discussed. The actress never shies from experiment and is lauded and criticised in equal measures for her style. On Sunday, as the actress stepped out with her husband in Milan, Italy- her shirt dress grabbed eyeballs for its interesting print.



For her Sunday outing with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka wore a cute mini 'Dracula' print shirt from the fashion label Moschino. Priyanka teamed it up with knee-high boots and a sling bag. And guess how much the dress costs? A whopping Rs 45,971 (644 USD)!

Here take a look.

Priyanka is currently touring with Nick as he and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas - part of the band Jonas Brothers- are on their 'Happiness Begins Tour'. Priyanka Chopra or Jennifer Lopez; who wore the risque outfit better?

Photos of her outing have made it to social media. Priyanka can be seen holding Nick's hand as they headed out for the day.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is two Netflix originals in the pipeline- 'We Can Be Heroes' and 'The White Tiger', Amazon Prime show 'Citadel', a wedding film with Mindy Kaling and 'Matrix 4'. She was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' which she co-produced.