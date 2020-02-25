BTS on Jimmy Fallon show: Here's everything you need to know about the special episode

Korean pop band BTS just dropped their new album Map of the Soul: 7 last week and have landed on the top of every music chart. Now, as part of their promotional activities, the band is coming to the Today Show that is set to appear on a special episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy fallon on February 24.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BTS on Jimmy Fallon show:

The episode:

It will air on February 24 in the US but because of the time difference, it will air the next day in other parts of the world. The Indian ARMY can watch it at 10:05 am.

Where to watch:

The show will air on NBC. You can also catch bits and segments on social media of the show, like Twitter and YouTube.

In a teaser shared by BTS, you can see boy band members like RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jin hopping into a subway and performing their new song ‘On’ at the Grand Central station. The new special also sees the Bangtan Boys enjoying a meal in a Jewish deli in New York City.

