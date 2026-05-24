/Cannes 2026 crowns Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord with prestigious Palme d’Or

The 79th Cannes Film Festival ended on May 23 with Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu making it big by bagging the prestigious Palme d'Or for the second time with the film Fjord. The drama stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve in lead roles. The film received strong praise during the festival for its storytelling, performances, and emotional depth, eventually emerging as one of Cannes 2026’s most celebrated entries.

Fjord wins Palme d'or at Cannes 2026

Winning his second Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Mungiu said to the audience, “This is a message about tolerance, inclusion and empathy.” These are wonderful values that we all cherish, but we need to put them into practice more often," as per the report of AFP.

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For the unversed, Cristian Mungiu had won his first Palme d'Or in 2007 for his film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. The Romanian art film features Anamaria Marinca, Laura Vasiliu and Vlad Ivanon. Cristian Mungiu had also bagged accolades, including Best Screenplay and Best Director for Beyond the Hills (2012) and Graduation (2016) at the 65th and 69th Cannes Film Festivals, respectively.

All about film Fjord

Fjord tells the story of a Romanian-Norwegian conservative couple facing scrutiny after moving to the wife's progressive remote Norwegian hometown. They become the centre of scrutiny when the couple are suspected of disturbing behaviour regarding their children.

Apart from Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, the film also features Lisa Carlehed, Ellen Dorrit Peterson, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Vanessa Ceban, among others. The film is a co-production between Romania, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and France. Mungiu and Tudor Reu produced the film with Romanian production company Mobra Films, alongside Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Snowglobe Film, Aamu Film Company and Filmgate Films.