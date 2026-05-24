/Cannes 2026 crowns Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord with prestigious Palme d’Or

The 79th Cannes Film Festival ended on May 23 with Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu making it big by bagging the prestigious Palme d'Or for the second time with the film Fjord. The drama stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve in lead roles. The film received strong praise during the festival for its storytelling, performances, and emotional depth, eventually emerging as one of Cannes 2026’s most celebrated entries.
Fjord wins Palme d'or at Cannes 2026
Winning his second Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Mungiu said to the audience, “This is a message about tolerance, inclusion and empathy.” These are wonderful values that we all cherish, but we need to put them into practice more often," as per the report of AFP.
Also Read: Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs attention in a glamorous all-white ensemble at the closing ceremony | Watch
For the unversed, Cristian Mungiu had won his first Palme d'Or in 2007 for his film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. The Romanian art film features Anamaria Marinca, Laura Vasiliu and Vlad Ivanon. Cristian Mungiu had also bagged accolades, including Best Screenplay and Best Director for Beyond the Hills (2012) and Graduation (2016) at the 65th and 69th Cannes Film Festivals, respectively.
Trending Stories
All about film Fjord
Fjord tells the story of a Romanian-Norwegian conservative couple facing scrutiny after moving to the wife's progressive remote Norwegian hometown. They become the centre of scrutiny when the couple are suspected of disturbing behaviour regarding their children.
Also Read: Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai reunites with 'best friend' Eva Longoria, shares a heartwarming moment
Apart from Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, the film also features Lisa Carlehed, Ellen Dorrit Peterson, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Vanessa Ceban, among others. The film is a co-production between Romania, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and France. Mungiu and Tudor Reu produced the film with Romanian production company Mobra Films, alongside Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Snowglobe Film, Aamu Film Company and Filmgate Films.
Also Read: Indian creators at Cannes 2026: Sufi Motiwala, Nidhi Kumar, Ishita Mangal and others steal the spotlight on the global red carpet
Marius Winje Brustad served as production designer and Tudor Vladimir Pandoru as cinematographer, while Mircea Olteanu served as editor. Apart from bagging the Palme d'Or, the film also earned the François Chalais Prize, the FIPRESCI Prize, and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.