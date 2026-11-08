/BTS' V connects with Indian ARMY over Diwali, his Hindi greeting wins hearts

Diwali, celebrated as the Festival of Lights, brings people together through traditions, festive greetings and sweet treats. This year, the celebrations also reached the world of K-pop, as BTS' V made an unexpected connection with his Indian fanbase. During a conversation on Weverse, Kim Taehyung took an interest in the festival after an Indian fan introduced him to the occasion. His subsequent Hindi greeting and reaction to an Indian dessert quickly delighted ARMYs across the country.

BTS' V asks Indian ARMY about Diwali on Weverse

Kim Taehyung's latest interaction with Indian fans began when an ARMY member informed him that India was celebrating Diwali. The fan explained that it was a major occasion in the country, also known as the Festival of Lights, and sent him virtual festive greetings along with a reference to his favourite sweets.

Rather than simply acknowledging the message, Taehyung showed curiosity about the celebration. Responding to the fan on Weverse, he asked, "What kind of festival is Diwali? I'm curious." His question prompted fans to explain the significance of the occasion, which is celebrated with diyas, lights, sweets, family gatherings and festive traditions across India.

Kim Taehyung wishes Indian fans 'Diwali Mubarak' in Hindi

The interaction became even more special when the BTS singer followed up with a greeting in Hindi. Taehyung wrote "Diwali Mubarak!, sending wishes to his Indian fanbase in their language. The simple gesture quickly caught fans' attention, with many expressing excitement over seeing the singer acknowledge an important Indian festival.

For ARMYs, his use of Hindi made the interaction particularly meaningful, as it showed his willingness to connect with fans beyond the usual language barriers. Several social media users shared the post of V's interaction on Weverse

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BTS' V reacts to gulab jamun, Indian fans share festive excitement

The festive exchange also had a sweet moment when a fan virtually shared a picture of gulab jamun with Taehyung. The singer responded with an enthusiastic "Wow!" adding another memorable moment to the conversation. Fans were equally delighted when Taehyung showed interest in photographs featuring Indian traditional clothing, responding positively to the outfits.