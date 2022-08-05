BTS, Snoop Dogg & Benny Blanco's new song 'Bad Decisions' out now

The moment we had all been waiting for has finally arrived and we have BTS' latest collab with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco making quite a lot of waves on the internet. The song 'Bad Decisions' has released across platforms on Friday and is getting all the love and support from music lovers.

The track is a pre-release single from Benny Blanco’s upcoming full-length album. And, it features BTS’ vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook along with rapper Snoop Dogg. In the hilarious music video, Blanco is seen getting ready for a BTS concert, only to find out that he has got the date wrong.

Blanco is also seen dancing, making a purple cake and showing all of his love for the K-pop band. In the end, he is told by a guy at the concert venue that he made a 'bad decision' by coming that early there.

Watch the full video below:

Hashtag 'Bad Decisions with BTS' has been trending on Twitter since morning. ARMY is showering love on the new track and netizens are all praise.

One Twitterati wrote, "Gotta give it up to @ItsBennyBlanco for the attention to the @BTS_twt details!" Another posted, "Because the song is so fun, I think it would be great to listen to it in the summer." And, one user wrote, "Jungkook singing 'Let's make some bad decisions' is fire."

Also read: Actress Melanie Lynskey recalls the body-shaming she faced: It was ridiculous