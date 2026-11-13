/BTS Purple Day: How Kim Taehyung's spontaneous words became a symbol of ARMY's love

For BTS and their devoted fandom, ARMY, purple is much more than just a colour. It represents a connection built on love, trust and years of shared memories. Every November 13, fans celebrate Purple Day to mark a special moment from 2016, when BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, introduced the phrase 'Borahae', meaning 'I Purple You'. What started as an unscripted expression during a fan meeting gradually became one of the most cherished symbols of the bond between the K-pop group and its global fandom.

How did Kim Taehyung come up with I Purple You?

The story dates back to BTS' third Muster fan meeting in November 2016. During the event, fans surprised the members by covering their ARMY Bomb light sticks with purple wrappers, creating a sea of purple across the venue.

The sight caught Taehyung's attention. During his interaction with the audience, he began explaining what the colour meant to him. He associated purple with the final colour of the rainbow and described it as a representation of trusting and loving one another for a long time. What made the moment particularly memorable was that Taehyung admitted he had come up with the meaning himself on the spot. He also expressed his hope that BTS and their fans would continue to share this connection for years to come.

What does Borahae mean?

The expression Borahae is a word popularised by Taehyung. It combines 'bora', the Korean word for purple, with an expression associated with 'saranghae', which means 'I love you'.Its English adaptation, 'I Purple You', carries the sentiment of loving and trusting someone for a long time.

The idea behind the expression is rooted in Taehyung's interpretation of purple as the last colour of the rainbow, making it a symbol of a bond that he hopes will endure. The phrase gradually became part of BTS' interactions with ARMY, with members and fans embracing it in messages, celebrations and public appearances

Why does Purple Day remain special for ARMY?

For ARMY, November 13 is more than an anniversary of a popular phrase. It celebrates a moment when a member's spontaneous words gave millions of fans a shared way to express their connection with BTS. Nearly a decade after Taehyung first introduced the expression, its meaning continues to resonate with BTS fans worldwide. A remark that was never planned as a defining moment has become one of the most enduring symbols of the relationship between the group and ARMY

Several shared posts celebrating the expression, and one user wrote, "Happy Purple Day! Once upon a time, Taehyung put a whole world into this shade — a promise to trust and love each other for a long, long time, right to the very end of the rainbow.

Another user wrote, "Seems like everyone forgot. Anyways #HAPPYPURPLEDAY armys."

"It's officially November 13th, Purple Day, marking the anniversary of the phrase “I purple you” (Borahae), coined by Taehyung during the 3rd BTS Muster fan meeting on November 13, 2016. He explained that purple is the last color of the rainbow and symbolizes trusting and loving each other for a long time! BORAHAE", wrote the third user.