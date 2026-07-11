/BTS' J-Hope sparks meme frenzy after striking Statue of Liberty pose during live broadcast

BTS member J-Hope has once again proved why he's one of the internet's favourite entertainers. During a recent livestream, the rapper-dancer struck a pose resembling the Statue of Liberty, and within minutes, fans began flooding social media with memes, jokes and creative edits inspired by the unexpected moment.

Viral meme of BTS' J-Hope during livestream

The playful pose quickly became one of the livestream's biggest highlights, with ARMY comparing J-Hope to the iconic New York monument through humorous edits, reaction posts and side-by-side comparisons. Fans flooded social media platforms praising his carefree personality and infectious sense of humour, turning the spontaneous moment into a viral trend.

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One user wrote, “NOT AN ARMY TELLING HOBI THAT THE LAMP BEHIND HIM LOOK LIKE HES WEARING A CROWN AND THE WAY HE JUST IMITATED THE STATUE OF LIBERTY.”

Another user wrote, "Someone commented that the light from behind made J-Hope look like the Statue of Liberty. He immediately struck the pose of the statue. So hilarious. The Statue of Hobity."

"Lol. Hobi read a comment how the light fixture made it look like he's wearing a crown and then he posed like the statue of liberty???", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "HE'S THE FUNNIEST MF EVER IM CRINE WHY DID HE POSE LIKE THATT."

BTS' next stop for Arirang world tour

BTS wrapped up the European leg of their global Arirang World Tour with a massive two-night residency at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK, which was held July 6 and 7, 2026. The massive tour, which supports their fifth full-length studio album Arirang and features a dynamic 360-degree rotating stage, includes over 80 shows across 34 cities worldwide.

After their historic, sold-out performances at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the group headed to mainland Europe with stops in Munich and Paris. The tour is slated to continue through Asia (including stops in Kaohsiung, Bangkok, and Jakarta) before officially concluding with a grand finale in Manila, Philippines.