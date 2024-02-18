BTS' J-Hope announces release of new documentary and OST album ahead of birthday

BTS' J-Hope delighted fans by announcing a double treat on the eve of his birthday, February 18. The talented artist shared news of his upcoming documentary, Hope on The Street, and a melodic original soundtrack (OST) album, making it a perfect birthday surprise for his fans worldwide.

The official announcement was made through its agency on X, accompanied by an enticing teaser that sparked excitement among fans. The documentary, Hope on The Street, is set to be released in March and promises to offer a glimpse into J-Hope's world of dance. This isn't J-Hope's first venture into documentaries, as he previously released his solo documentary, J-Hope in the Box, before temporarily enlisting in the military.

In addition to the documentary, J-Hope surprised fans with the news of his OST album, which is set to feature six tracks. The album is expected to take listeners on an immersive musical journey, showcasing J-Hope's versatility and talent as a musician.

J-Hope's return to the spotlight comes after his enlistment in the military in April 2023. He is anticipated to complete his service and return in September 2024.