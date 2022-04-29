BTS ARMY cannot keep calm over Suga's entry in PSY's new music video 'That That'

K-pop singers PSY and Suga Photograph:( Twitter )
Popular K-pop singer Psy recently released the music video of his latest song 'That That' from his new album PSY 9th on Friday.
Popular K-pop singer Psy recently released the music video of his latest song 'That That' from his new album PSY 9th on Friday. What makes the album special is that Suga of BTS has collaborated with the star.
The video also showcases the camaraderie of the two stars.
Needless to say, as soon as the video was unveiled on Friday, BTS ARMY started flooding social media with their reaction to it.
Not only does the video showcase bromance between Psy and Suga, but the iconic singers also engage in a rap battle which was loved by many. The ARMY, obviously, found Suga's entry scene the most iconic.
Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "I loooooove it!" while another commented, "This song is such a mood!!"
🧡 PSY - That That (PROD SUGA) 🧡 pic.twitter.com/XjLc7Rsx7y— Mina⁷ 🦐 Shop in bio (@MinaIsLate) April 26, 2022
MIN YOONGI STEP ON ME pic.twitter.com/3q4jGQ6iI2— Lin⁷ 22.06.10 (@LINSY_Y) April 29, 2022
Suga's entry scene was widely discussed. In the music video, the K-pop singer only appears frame only halfway into the song before launching into a rap battle with Psy and then matching steps with him.
Yoongi's entry though 🤣👏👏#ThatThatFeatSUGA#PSY_SUGA #ThatThat pic.twitter.com/rbpwOlqbVQ— J-shine Hope⁷ + ZNN(◕ᴗ◕✿) |10.6.22📝🎶 (@Jshine_ryan) April 29, 2022
I'M SCREAMINGJHFCVG His side profile his entry his rap his visuals his dance the duo of Suga and PSY is something we haven't expected but is all we wanted now— Abbu | Prod. Suga 💜 (@suga_aka_savage) April 29, 2022
MIN YOONGI OH MY GOD.#ThatThatFeatSUGA #ThatThatProdSUGA #PSYxSUGA pic.twitter.com/Tukv7tIT6j
Everyone stopped When Yoongi makes an Entry🔥🔥 It's sooo good 🔥🔥 can't stop listening.#ThatThatFeatSUGA #SUGAxPSY #ThatThatOutNow#PSY prod and feat #SUGA of #BTS pic.twitter.com/PAHYo74pcX— Taejin Winter babybears⁷❄🐻 (@sakura19love) April 29, 2022
HES ENTRY WAS 🔥🔥#ThatThatFeatSUGA #ThatThatProdSUGA #PSY_SUGA pic.twitter.com/1EmhYGoS8c— ⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭☻☻ ʲⁱᵐⁱⁿ ᵒˢᵗ “ʷⁱᵗʰ ʸᵒᵘ” ²⁰²² ⁰⁶ ¹⁰ ᶜᵒᵐⁱⁿᵍ (@Sahra1236) April 29, 2022
This is PSY’s first release after 5 years since his full length album released. The last came out in 2017.