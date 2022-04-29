BTS ARMY cannot keep calm over Suga's entry in PSY's new music video 'That That'

Popular K-pop singer Psy recently released the music video of his latest song 'That That' from his new album PSY 9th on Friday. What makes the album special is that Suga of BTS has collaborated with the star.

The video also showcases the camaraderie of the two stars.



Needless to say, as soon as the video was unveiled on Friday, BTS ARMY started flooding social media with their reaction to it.



Not only does the video showcase bromance between Psy and Suga, but the iconic singers also engage in a rap battle which was loved by many. The ARMY, obviously, found Suga's entry scene the most iconic.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "I loooooove it!" while another commented, "This song is such a mood!!"

Suga's entry scene was widely discussed. In the music video, the K-pop singer only appears frame only halfway into the song before launching into a rap battle with Psy and then matching steps with him.

I'M SCREAMINGJHFCVG His side profile his entry his rap his visuals his dance the duo of Suga and PSY is something we haven't expected but is all we wanted now

MIN YOONGI OH MY GOD.#ThatThatFeatSUGA #ThatThatProdSUGA #PSYxSUGA pic.twitter.com/Tukv7tIT6j — Abbu | Prod. Suga 💜 (@suga_aka_savage) April 29, 2022 ×

This is PSY’s first release after 5 years since his full length album released. The last came out in 2017.