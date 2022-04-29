PSY and BTS singer Suga come together for a crazy dance number

In a crazy collaboration, PSY of ‘Gangnam Style’ fame and BTS singer Suga have come together for the album ‘PSY 9th’. The said song for the album talks about how the pandemic has come to an end and how the two are glad that everything is coming back to normalcy.

Just like PSY’s previous songs, this one also features some crazy dance sequences that have the potential of going viral. The MV was a cinematic piece with some back-and-forth rap battle and more.

This is PSY’s first release after 5 years since his full length album released. The last came out in 2017.

Others in the album are Hwasa, Jessi, Heize, Tablo, Sung Si Kyung & Crush.