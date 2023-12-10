Bryan Adams says meeting Princess Diana was 'one of the greatest things that ever happened' to him

Renowned singer Bryan Adams reminisced about his profound friendship with the late Princess Diana in a heartfelt interview with The Sunday Times. The 64-year-old artist shared cherished memories and reflected on the remarkable connection they shared.

Their friendship began unexpectedly after Adams released the song "Diana," a tune that many linked to the princess' marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was during an encounter on a flight that Adams mentioned the song to Diana, leading to an invitation to Kensington Palace.

"We had a lot of really, really good conversations, I have to tell you. In fact, it’s strange and surreal to think about," he recalled to the outlet. "I really, really liked Diana, she was an amazing woman and a super-great inspiration."

"Meeting her was truly one of the greatest things that ever happened to me," Adams expressed warmly, recounting the beginnings of their friendship. He described how their relationship evolved over cups of tea and shared conversations, revealing that Diana wasn't quick to open up but gradually grew more comfortable.

"I said, ‘I used your name on a song once,’ and Diana said, ‘Yes, I know, very funny. Actually, I’d like to hear it again,’" he recalled. "So I sent a copy to Kensington Palace, got an invitation to tea back and that’s how we became friends."

Adams clarified the origins of the song "Diana," noting it was initially inspired by an unrelated event. However, out of respect for Diana and her family after her tragic passing, he "retired the song".