British singer Faye Fantarrow dies of brain tumour at 21, tributes pour in

UK singer-songwriter Faye Fantarrow has passed away. The budding singer breathed her last on Saturday, August 26. Fantarrow died after a year-long battle with a glioma brain tumour.



Fantarrow's death was announced by her mother, Pan Fantarrow. Taking to the singer's social media handle, Pan wrote: ''I can’t put into words how devastated I was when, just after spending an amazing creative time with Faye last summer making her debut album, Faye found out she had this very aggressive brain tumor.''



''Faye was a joy to be around, full of fun, laughter and sharp as a razor — a true artist in every sense. Being with her and watching her at work is a diamond stuck in my head, moments I will never forget. I’m lucky to have met Faye and her Mum Pam, two humans together battling against all odds for Faye’s survival. It has been both traumatic and beautiful to witness their strength and dignity, and I am so sorry the world only got to witness Faye’s genius for such a short time. She is one of the true greats, a northern girl on fire with her lyrics and melodies. I loved her deeply.''

Faye has beaten leukemia twice in her life, once when she was 8 years old and again when she was 13. Fantarrow was signed by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart's Bay Street Records in 2021. In February of this year, her debut EP, ''AWOL'', was released.



At the time of its release, the 21-year-old said: "Life very rarely goes to plan but the plan was always to write, sing and perform and I've been lucky to be able to do that."



He added, "'AWOL' is the title track from my forthcoming EP which I am so proud of and the fantastic opportunity I was given to work and record with Dave Stewart will be forever special to me."

Born on April 28, 2002, she gained the attention of the masses, when she won Alan Hull's annual Songwriting Award in 2021. Later, she was featured on 2022's BBC Introducing Ones to Watch list.



Soon after her death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in.



Expressing deep sorrow, Dave praised Faye's exceptional singing talent in his tribute post.

Heartbreaking. I met Faye in 2019 with all the gang @PeoplesPowerhse she was stunningly talented. Too cruel too young. Our love to those who loved her X — Tracy Fishwick (@InclusionNW) September 1, 2023 ×

Absolutely devastating news. Sending all our love and strength. She’ll never be forgotten. RIP Faye. ❤️❤️❤️ — Martha (@MarthaDIY) August 31, 2023 ×

We are sending all our love, thoughts and condolences to Faye’s family and friends. 💜 — Mind, Body & Sole (@MindBodySoleUK) August 31, 2023 ×

