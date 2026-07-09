Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has approached the Bombay High Court to seek protection against deepfake videos, AI-generated images, and other unauthorised content being circulated online without her consent. The Bombay HC has decided to safeguard the actress’s personality rights and has directed the removal of unauthorised content.

Preity Zinta seeks protection of her personality rights

The Koi Mil Gyaactress recently moved the Bombay High Court after discovering 275 websites and online platforms using AI-generated deepfakes, morphed images, and chatbots based on her personality without her consent. In her legal petition, Zinta sought protection of her intellectual personality rights and the removal of such exploitative content. A single-judge bench, Justice Madhav Jamdar, heard her case.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The suit, filed through senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, argued that there was serious infringement of Zinta’s rights.

Bombay HC issues an interim order

On July 8 (Wednesday), Justice Madhav Jamdar issued an interim order to remove objectionable content, including deepfake images, AI-generated visuals, and morphed images of Preity Zinta.

It is believed the court also instructed the platforms to remove the identified content and allowed companies like Meta and Google to raise legal objections if future complaints involve lawfully published content. If such objections arise, the actor has been given the liberty to seek further directions from the High Court.

Also Read: Preity Zinta reveals she was the third wheel to Tanya and Bobby Deol during their honeymoon

What is the court’s order?

According to Live Law, the court acknowledged the serious harm caused by the continuous sharing of AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated images, chatbots, and other infringing content. The court said, "There is substance in the contentions raised by the Plaintiff (Zinta) that the continuing dissemination of AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated images, chatbots and other infringing content has caused and continues to cause irreparable injury to her goodwill, reputation and commercial interests. Such injury cannot be adequately compensated by monetary damages alone because once deepfake content is disseminated across the internet, it is capable of unlimited replication and circulation, resulting in permanent dilution of the Plaintiff's personality rights and public image."

Further highlighting that the circulated material clearly violated the personality, moral and publicity rights. Justice Jamdar ordered, "The Plaintiff's personality rights and publicity rights are protected by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, i.e. the right to freedom of speech and expression. The right to life and personal liberty, including the right to privacy, are protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The right to life as contemplated under Article 21 of the Constitution of India includes the right to live with dignity. The Plaintiff's right to live with dignity is affected by the impugned actions. Consequently, the Plaintiff's moral rights under the Copyright Act have also been prejudicially affected."

Preity Zinta's project