/Why Yash Chopra didn't offer Manoj Bajpayee bigger roles; actor reveals Veer-Zaara pay cheque

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Hindi film industry. Known for prioritising artistic satisfaction over financial benefits, Governor star recently spoke about the challenges he faced after the success of Satya and shared a heartfelt story about legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

During a conversation on Shekhar Tonite, Manoj stated that the popularity of his character Bhiku Mhatre brought multiple offers to him, but most of the filmmakers wanted to cast him in negative roles, something he consciously avoided. Instead of going behind bigger pay cheques, he chose to wait for films that genuinely interested him.

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Manoj Bajpayee's on his cameo in Veer Zaara

What became the highlight of his appearance on the show was when Manoj recalled how he became part of Veer-Zaara, the 2004 romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra.

As per him, the filmmaker personally approached him after watching Pinjar. "Yash ji called me up, and he asked, 'mere film main cameo hai tu karega kya? Pinjar dekhte hue mujhe laga ki yeh role tu hi kar paayega (There’s a cameo role in my film. Would you do it? After watching Pinjar, I felt that you are the only one who could pull off this role),'" he said.

"Believe me, I didn't even want to hear the script from him because I wanted to be directed by him. I said, Yash ji, just tell me when I have to come. Just tell me the story and character in one line, and I'll come prepared. But Aditya Chopra narrated to me the whole scene."

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on losing National Award to Shah Rukh Khan

Bajpayee recalls requesting Chopra for bigger roles

Bajpayee also remembered requesting Yash Chopra to consider him for a larger part in a future project. "I said Yash ji aagli baar jab yaad rakhiyega toh bada role dijiyega. Toh unhone saaf saaf bola, 'bete main tere jaisi actors ke liye kahan film banata hoon aur jo role honge woh tu karega nahi toh yeh waala kar de badia se (I told Yash ji, 'The next time you think of me, please give me a bigger role.' He replied very clearly, 'Son, I don't really make films for actors like you. And even if there are roles for you in my films, you probably won't do them. So just do this one properly and do it well).' I liked that he never promised me anything. I told him I won't take any fees, but he said I will give it to you, and Yash Chopra sent me the same amount that I used to take for doing a lead role in the movie."

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