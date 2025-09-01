/Why is the internet suddenly flooded with Jyotika’s old film posters?

Popular actress Jyotika’s old film posters are doing the rounds on social media. Reason: A comment made by her during the Shaitaan promotions last year has irked fans. The actress, in the now viral clip, claimed that not many South films had her face on the poster. Now, irked fans have been pulling out old film posters featuring her and circulating it on social media.

What did Jyotika say?

According to news portal Cinema Express, during the promotions of Shaitaan, in which she starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Madhavan, Jyotika said, “I have worked with several male actors in South India. My recent film was with Mammootty. If I had learnt one thing after so many years, it was how you give away. He (Ajay) has been selfless with this film.”

Further, also reportedly added, “Even in the posters, you can see this. When I do a film down South with my heroes, who would put my face so prominently? It's been a pleasure to act with Mammootty sir and Ajay. These are real stalwarts of cinema, I feel. They are giving back to cinema.”

Fans share posters of Jyotika’s films

The video went viral in no time and her remark seem to have irked many of her fans. Jyotika has been a prominent face in Tamil cinema in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Fans pointed out how she featured prominently along with her male co-actors in several film posters.

X users shared posters of films like Kaakha Kaakha, Dum Dum Dum, Kushi, and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, to remind her how she indeed was part of the posters.

“Acted in Kollywood, made her salary, married Suriya & living a peaceful life in the South where people cherish this couple. Nothing wrong in appreciating colleagues there, but don’t compare & talk bad about South — such a chameleon low-life you are, #Jyothika,” wrote an angry X user, sharing her posters. Another wrote, “Even in movies where she is just a glam girl/small cameo, she was in movie posters.”