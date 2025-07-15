/Veteran actor Dheeraj Kumar, best known for Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, in critical condition , family issues statement

Veteran actor, producer, and director Dheeraj Kumar, who has worked in television and films, was reportedly rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday, ie, on July 14, and is said to be in critical condition. He is currently on ventilator support in the ICU. Reportedly, his family has issued a statement.

Health update of Dheeraj Kumar, family gives statement

Dheeraj Kumar is reportedly suffering from acute pneumonia and is currently being treated in Mumbai. In the statement issued to the media, his family said that the doctors are closely monitoring his health, and all necessary medical care is being provided.

They further said, "The family requests prayers for his speedy recovery and urges everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time".

Career spanning over decades



The veteran actor made his foray into the film industry in 1965 after participating in a talent contest alongside Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna. Dheeraj Kumar was one of the finalists of the contest, where Rajesh Khanna was declared as the winner.

Over the next four decades, Dheeraj Kumar carved a unique path in the film industry for himself. He has acted in over 20 Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984. He later moved to television production and founded the popular production banner Creative Eye under which he created iconic shows like Adaalat, Kahan Gaye Woh Log, Milee, Maayka and more.

His last public appearance

