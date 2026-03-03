/Tumbbad 2 update: Sohum Shah welcomes Nawazuddin Siddiqui to cult folklore sequel

Years after the release of Tumbbad, the makers have announced the sequel to the cult folklore film. On Monday, actor-producer Sohum Shah revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, and fans can't stop talking about it.

The original film was released in 2018, and according to the latest update, the sequel is written and directed by Adesh Prasad and is being produced under Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios, led by Jayantilal Gada.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins the cast

The announcement of Siddiqui joining the cast was made on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shah shared photos with the actor against a Tumbbad-themed backdrop. "We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, @nawazuddin._siddiqui has joined #Tumbbad2. Welcome, Nawaz bhai!"

Speaking about the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared in a statement, "Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team."

Soham Shah on welcoming Siddiqui

Shah is equally excited to welcome the actor on board. "Bringing Nawaz Sir on board Tumbbad 2 feels incredibly exciting for us. He is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel," he said. "With Nawaz Sir joining the team, we believe the narrative will reach a whole new level of depth and impact."

While producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PenStudios) said, “We at Pen Studios are committed to presenting good content, hence with Tumbbad 2, we are taking the cinematic experience to a much grander level. Bringing Nawazuddin Siddiqui on board aligns perfectly with that vision. His craft, versatility, and powerful screen presence will significantly elevate the film.”

