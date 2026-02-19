/Tu Meri Main Tera OTT: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's rom-com starrer is streaming on THIS platform

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romance saga, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released in cinemas in 2025 on Christmas Eve. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film had created quite a chatter ever since it was announced, be it about the songs, the casting, or the locales shot for the film. After gaining mixed reviews at the box office, the film has quietly arrived on OTT.
Where can you watch Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?
Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video announced the digital release of the film on their social media handles. Along with the post on Instagram, the caption read, "Popcorn toh taiyaar hai, bas aapka intezaar hai (Popcorn is ready, just waiting for you.) Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, watch now.”
Also Read: Lil Poppa dies at 25: Everything to know about the hip-hop artist's past life, girlfriend and relationship
Soon after the announcement, netizens flooded the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, "Who allowed these two to be this cute." Another user wrote, "Finally its here." "Let's go Rumi and Ray", wrote the third user.
All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik on the 2023 comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film follows the journey of Ray (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi (Ananya Panday).
Shot extensively across Europe and Rajasthan, the romantic drama promises a combination of contemporary emotions, humour, and heartwarming moments. The cast also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. As per the report of Sacnilk, India's net collection is Rs 32.95 crore, the gross collection is Rs 39.35 crore, and the worldwide collection of the film is Rs 49.5 crore.
Trending Stories
As per WION's Shomini Sen, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may have been a good idea on paper – addressing issues of familial responsibility for Gen Z – but the film’s execution level falters at many levels, making it look stale. You have seen Kartik playing a cocky Ray Mehra before; there is nothing new that Ananya as Rumi Singh offers. Wished they had spent more time creating a more detailed story with proper character sketches instead of creating a long, complicated title like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.