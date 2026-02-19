/Tu Meri Main Tera OTT: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's rom-com starrer is streaming on THIS platform

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romance saga, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released in cinemas in 2025 on Christmas Eve. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film had created quite a chatter ever since it was announced, be it about the songs, the casting, or the locales shot for the film. After gaining mixed reviews at the box office, the film has quietly arrived on OTT.

Where can you watch Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video announced the digital release of the film on their social media handles. Along with the post on Instagram, the caption read, "Popcorn toh taiyaar hai, bas aapka intezaar hai (Popcorn is ready, just waiting for you.) Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, watch now.”

Soon after the announcement, netizens flooded the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, "Who allowed these two to be this cute." Another user wrote, "Finally its here." "Let's go Rumi and Ray", wrote the third user.

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik on the 2023 comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film follows the journey of Ray (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi (Ananya Panday).

Shot extensively across Europe and Rajasthan, the romantic drama promises a combination of contemporary emotions, humour, and heartwarming moments. The cast also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. As per the report of Sacnilk, India's net collection is Rs 32.95 crore, the gross collection is Rs 39.35 crore, and the worldwide collection of the film is Rs 49.5 crore.