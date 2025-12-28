/Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box office report day 3: Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan starrer shows slow growth, Mints less than Rs 20 crore

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released in cinemas on Christmas Eve. It seems like the romantic comedy is already struggling at the box office due to tough competition from other films, including the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, which is still going strong at the box office despite being released at the beginning of the month. While on the other hand is James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. But how much did Kartik and Ananya's film earn on the third day?

Box office report of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri day 3

As per the early estimates of Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 5.25 crore net in India. While on the first day it was Rs 7.75 crore, and on the second day it had minted Rs 5.25 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 18.25 crore. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had an overall collection of 23.25% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (34%), followed by Jaipur (33.25%), Mumbai (28.25%), and Kolkata (23.25%).

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Review, plot and more

As per WION's Shomini Sen, "The first half is wafer-thin. Kartik and Ananya’s chemistry is cold and lacks the spark that’s needed to make an engaging love story. In fact, Kartik shares better onscreen chemistry with Jackie Shroff. The two men complement each other on screen well, and their scenes are worth watching."

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may have been a good idea on paper- addressing issues of familial responsibility for Gen Z, but the film’s execution level falters at many levels- making it look stale. You have seen Kartik playing a cocky Ray Mehra before; there is nothing new that Ananya as Rumi Singh offers. Wished they had spent more time creating a more detailed story with proper character sketches instead of creating a long, complicated title like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri."

The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik on the 2023 comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film follows the journey of Ray (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi (Ananya Panday).