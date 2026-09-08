/Tigmanshu Dhulia says Dhurandhar has ‘no story’, still praises its Part 1

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has recently opened up about mainstream Hindi cinema and used Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as one of the examples of the industry's changing approach to storytelling. While he praised the first instalment of the Aditya Dhar-directed franchise, the filmmaker questioned its story.

Dhulia made the comments during an event organised by The Wire around the theme The State of Media and Film Industry.

Dhulia praises Dhurandhar Part 1, but questions its story

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Speaking at the event, he said, "Thanks to corporate culture, only one kind of film is being made today. Every film is a fictional biopic. When I talk about commercial mainstream cinema, there are examples like Pushpa, KGF and Dhurandhar."

He further added, "By the way, I liked the first part of Dhurandhar, very well presented, engaging, good music. But if you ask someone to tell the story of Dhurandhar, no one will be able to tell you. A man who is undercover goes to Pakistan and wreaks havoc there. Is this even a story?"

Dhulia believes Hindi cinema is losing original stories

According to the filmmaker, "There are no stories in today's films. People who would tell stories don't exist anymore and the ones who want to narrate their stories don't get to do so. People think those films 'won't work'. It's the same template... People also start looking the same, they even have the same haircut. Every city has started looking the same."

For Dhulia, the impact is not limited to movies. "This happens during extreme capitalism, people also start looking like each other. You see the fashion these days, everybody looks the same. They all have the same haircut. Even cities are looking identical to each other. The unique character of every city is finished. My city Allahabad, (named has been changed to Prayagraj) was known for so many different things but now it looks like any other city, same malls, same cars. This type of political system finishes your individuality."

About Dhurandhar

The film emerged as a box office success and was also praised by the critics. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part action saga features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative who goes to Karachi to destroy criminal and terror networks.