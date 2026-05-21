/Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to return with extended runtime on Netflix, release date out

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 1 and 2 came, ruled, and shattered the box office. Now, as Indian audiences wait for the second part to arrive on OTT, Netflix has announced the extended 'Raw and Undekha' version of the first film.

Starring Ranveer Singh, the movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and features a fantastic ensemble of superstars, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others.

Dhurandhar: New version of Ranveer Singh's film to be out soon, check details

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On Thursday, May 21, Netflix announced the extended version of the first film, which will arrive on the platform with new footage that was not available in the theatrical or previous OTT release.

This version of the movie will release on May 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The caption of the post read, “Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak 🔥Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix.”

Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19, has completed its eight-week window on the big screen and has been released on Netflix in international markets. Under the title Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Unseen), the movie is available to watch in the US and Canada. However, in India, the movie will arrive on JioHotstar. The platform has made an official announcement revealing that the movie will arrive in India on June 4.

According to a screengrab circulating online of the Netflix announcement, the streaming version runs 3 hours and 52 minutes, three minutes longer than the theatrical cut of 3 hours and 49 minutes.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Story, box office, and more